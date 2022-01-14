Greg Hansen: Tommy Lloyd's fast, free-flowing Wildcats are Gonzaga 2.0, and that's a very good thing

Lloyd is forever modest. At a Q&A press session earlier this week, he referred to himself as "sitting in my little old silo." That’s a clever description for someone who grew up in rural Western Washington, far from the big city lights.

The light now shines on Lloyd and his 13-1 Wildcats.

After beating Colorado, Lloyd again avoided taking any credit. "These games are great teachers," he said. "A lot of times they’re better teachers than what we do in practice. You can harp and say something in practice, but sometimes it’s maybe a little tougher for it to sink in. But you get in a game, you get footage, you get film, and you can show guys and sit down and really learn from it. This team has been really good all year at learning from film."

He’s not just rolling the ball onto the court and letting the talent of a Bennedict Mathurin dictate terms.

Nor is Lloyd over-coaching, as so many in his profession do. I was watching Thursday’s Stanford-Washington State game and WSU coach Kyle Smith, who never sits down and stops shouting at his players to do this and don’t do that. Kyle Smith exhibits the anti-Tommy Lloyd in-game coaching behavior.