Greg Hansen: Tommy Lloyd's fast pace, smiling face makes Cats compelling

• After Tuesday’s "Air Raid" performance created a buzz at McKale, Lloyd raised eyebrows by talking mostly about being a strong defensive team, declaring that he wants D to be his club’s "calling card." "It’s inspiring how these guys are playing," Lloyd said. “They are on their way to being a good defensive team.’’ Knowing the road ahead is considerably more difficult, he added this caution: "Don’t anoint them the 1990s Detroit Pistons yet."

• Transfer guard Justin Kier, a "super senior" who played last year at Georgia and before that at George Mason, is almost 24 years old. He has a perspective most college basketball players don’t. He compared Lloyd to his previous coaches by calling him "a lot more calm." "He believes in you," Kier said. "I feel like he’ll be a friend for life. It’s a pleasure to be able to play for him." As we said, the culture at McKale has flipped.