Greg Hansen: Top games in each decade secured Tucson's status as a sports town

When Ted Keil joined the Navy in early 1942, immediately put into harm’s way at the horrific World War II killing fields of Guadalcanal, Andy Tolson had just won his seventh state baseball championship at Tucson High School.

Keil knew Tolson as Coach. But when Keil returned from the war in late 1945, having survived the deadly Japanese attack on the USS Astoria and an almost fatal bout with malaria, Tolson had become Tucson High’s principal.

It didn’t mean that the man who coached all those Badger state champions stopped winning.

Upon returning to Tucson, Keil attempted to use the GI Bill to enroll at the University of Arizona. But there was a glitch. Keil and several of his THS classmates had enlisted in the Navy in such a hurry that they didn’t complete the last few weeks of their senior year.

The UA told him he would have to return to high school for a year.

A day later, Keil went to Tucson High and told Tolson about his academic situation.

"Come with me," said Tolson, who then drove Keil a few blocks to the UA’s administrative office and asked for Keil’s transcripts.

"I want you to admit Ted into this university," said Tolson. "I’m vouching for him."