Greg Hansen: Trailblazing member of UA Pomline says former AD was 'agent of change'

Jacque and Delano’s careers took a different path than those of their fathers.

Delano would go on to earn two degrees from the UA — he would make the Dean’s list — and become the first Black head basketball coach in Tucson high school sports, taking the Sunnyside High School coaching job in 1981. He went on to be the assistant principal at Catalina and Sabino high schools and, in 2010, was inducted to the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame.

Jacque and Delano were married in 1971. She quit the Pomline when she became the mother of their first of the Price’s three children: Tanisha, Marquez and Adrian. That did not mean Jacque abandoned her ambition to make a difference in Tucson.

Ten years later, she went back to school and earned her UA degree while pregnant with Marquez. She soon earned a master’s degree. Ultimately, the debutante from the 1970 Tucson Cotillion Ball would become coordinator of Human Resources at the University of Arizona.

"I was determined to show other people of color to see opportunity rather than limitations," she says. "From the day I made the Pomline, I have been a Wildcat for life."