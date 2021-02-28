Greg Hansen: Tucson fortunate that Conquistadores can withstand financial hit of pared-down tourney

In the weeks leading to the PGA Tour Champions’ Cologuard Classic, the sponsoring Conquistadores appealed to Pima County to permit about 2,500 fans at Tucson National. The county said no. It allowed just 200 fans per day.

The long-popular and profitable hospitality tents weren’t even built. All of the local and national firms whose sponsorship signs are normally prevalent in heavily-trafficked areas were missing. There wouldn’t be enough eyeballs to justify the buy-in.

Beer sales? Zip. There was no can’t-miss-it Saturday night concert on the driving range.

And so before the Cologuard Classic began, the Conquistadores had probably lost 65% of their income. The mid-week Pro-Ams — at which a coveted tee time costs $3,500 — were as profitable as ever, probably raising as much as $700,000, but the costs of staging a Champions Tour event go way beyond $700,000.

You’ve got to rent the golf course for a week during high-season rates. Even during a pandemic, you’ve got to pay for parking areas, dig deep for insurance coverage and a million other things,

The $1.7 million purse paid to the golfers is a cost shared by the Conquistadores, the Champions Tour and Golf Channel.