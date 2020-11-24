Greg Hansen: Tucson has known Mickelson for decades, and we still haven't gotten our Phil

The “golf mecca” and a resort hotel didn’t materialize as planned — Wolfswinkel’s “black hole” became a reality — but Stone Canyon, holy smokes, feel free to use any glowing metaphor available to describe its natural beauty and vivid presentation.

Those who watch Friday’s telecast on TNT are apt to think: “Where is that place? I want to go there.”

To put Stone Canyon Club’s status among Tucson’s many grand resort-type courses such as The Gallery, Ventana Canyon, La Paloma and Starr Pass in context, I use three words: a higher level.

Most Tucsonans, even the golfers, have no clue where Stone Canyon Club is.

If you want to play Stone Canyon you must (a) know somebody on the inside or (b) come up with a clever plan to get past the gatekeeper or (c) dig deep into your wallet. It is not a place at which you hop the fence and squeeze in a quick nine.

It is no longer a requirement to own property at Stone Canyon to get access to the golf course, but you don’t punch up GolfNow.com and book a tee time for Saturday morning.