Greg Hansen: Tucson in dire need of NCAA track and field officials

How’s that for a resume of helping others?

"Nippy’s personality is such that he is right for this job," says Harvey, who first met Feldhake at the '92 Olympics. "It’s a real labor of love for him."

This effort to rebuild the Southern Arizona officiating system isn’t anything new for Feldhake. He was in charge when Arizona staged the 2019 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Drachman Stadium.

"We had more than 100 officials working that event," Feldhake says, "It was amazing. We pulled 30 officials from out of state. We won’t be able to do that for our regular season competitions, and when you need 35 officials it gives you very little room if someone cannot be there."

All of the high-profile sports — baseball, football and basketball — are now heavily invested in analytics. Track and field? Feldhake has his own set of analytics for Arizona officials.

"Most of our officials were involved as an athlete or coach, in high school or college track," he says. "But from our officiating pool, 71% are over 60. In fact, 85% of our officials are between 55 and 90. Yes, 90. That means only 15% of our officials are under 55."

Hence, Friday’s dinner.