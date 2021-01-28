Greg Hansen: Tucson's barren bowling scene boosted by Bryanna Coté's win, prospect of reopened lanes

As best she could, Coté continued to stay sharp, training for the 72nd annual Professional Women’s Bowling Association’s Kickoff Classic by driving to Tempe most weekends, taking advantage of the facilities at the B3 Performance center.

So when Coté won the PWBA ITRC Classic in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, it was emotional. She had not won on the PWBA Tour since 2016, and even though she has consistently been one of the Tour’s leading money winners, she had never gone through the obstacles necessary to remain in championship form.

When she won the PWBA’s 2016 Lexington Open, it was a family celebration. Her husband, parents and grandparents had traveled to Kentucky to watch the Canyon del Oro High School grad break into the big time.

This time? She went solo.

“It was just the four finalists and the staff; all the other players were in the hotel, isolated for safety concerns,” Coté said. “It was a totally different atmosphere, so quiet. But it was worth it given the circumstances we had to overcome just to open the season.”

Understandably, tears of joy fell.

“The feeling of finally winning a second title after so long was overwhelming,” said Coté. “Being able to compete again was just awesome.”