Greg Hansen: Tucson's Game of the Year features longtime coaching rivals, two great teams

Predictably, Pima and Mesa are separated by one game in the ACCAC Division II standings. Pima won at MCC two months ago. When they meet at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Aztecs’ west campus gymnasium it’ll be another of those "Oh, it’s you again" moments.

Take a deep breath and get after it.

The Aztecs have won seven straight games since Jan. 22, overcoming some pauses for COVID-19 protocols and other obstacles such as an 18-point deficit last weekend at Scottsdale College, during which four PCC players were unavailable due to injuries and COVID-19 issues.

Holthaus referred to it as "one of the proudest moments of my career." That’s the type of statement that gets your attention because when you walk in the PCC gymnasium, one of the first things you see are two large banners that list the 12 NJCAA All-Americans who have played for Pima since Holthaus was hired away from the Arizona Wildcats' staff.

Pima has been so good for so long that Aztecs’ standout freshman guard, Angel Addleman of Palo Verde High School, already a two-time ACCAC player of the week, has been coached by PCC’s 2016 and 2017 All-American Sydni Stallworth, also a former Palo Verde Titan recruited by Holthaus.