Greg Hansen: Tucson's Mount Rushmore of sports includes Lute, Elliott and other local pioneers

1920s Mount Rushmore: Pop McKale, Hayzel Daniels, Louis Slonaker, Emil Larson

Tucson High’s first Black athlete, Daniels was the state's first 1,000-yard running back and the state player of the year. McKale was the visionary first athletic director at Arizona, serving both as its head baseball and football coach. Larson, a UA grad, became the first commissioner of the Border Conference, and is regarded as the Father of Referees in Tucson, beginning a 40-year career as one of the NCAA's leading basketball officials.

Slonaker was not just Arizona’s first national-level quarterback, an athlete who earned 14 letters and was captain of the football and basketball teams. He was so good that when Arizona played at Texas A&M in 1921, he threw two touchdown passes in an unexpected close finish, a 17-14 loss. No visiting team had scored on A&M in the previous five years at Kyle Field. Slonaker then became the UA’s point man as it created the Border Conference over an April 1931 weekend at the Pioneer Hotel, its first move toward national credibility in sports. He served essentially as the business manager of UA sports until 1947.

1930s Mount Rushmore: Joe Batiste, Hoss Nielsen, Hank Leiber, Tex Oliver