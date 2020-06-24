Greg Hansen: Tucson's rising population has made titles in prep sports a common occurrence

1920s: State champions: Nine, all from Tucson High. Best team: The 1924 baseball team. The reputation of the 1924 Badgers was so strong that San Diego High School proposed a best-of-three series against coach Dick Meyer’s team to determine the “champion of the Southwest.” Not only that, the San Diego school agreed to pay expenses for the Badgers to take a train from Tucson and spend three nights in California. Alas, San Diego won the series but Tucson High established itself as a baseball power; the Badgers went on to win 23 more state championships, including eight in the 1940s.

1930s: State champions: 16, all from Tucson High. Best team: 1939 track team. The Star described Badger track coach Doc Van Horne as “chubby, genial, with a high-forehead and untiring in his efforts.” Van Horne, who grew up and went to college in Iowa, became Tucson’s track coach in 1927. What happened after that became almost unmatched in Tucson sports history. Van Horne’s Badgers won 15 state championships, including nine of the 10 in the decade of the 1940s. He referred to his ’39 team as “without a doubt, the best squad we’ve ever had.” No kidding. It included national high school hurdle record-holder Joe Batiste, who also set a state record in the high jump (6-6⅞), and long jumped a state-best 24-10. Then there was sprinter Jesse Higgins, who ran 9.8 over 100 yards, and the state’s record pole-vaulter Don Gibson. The Badgers won the 1939 title by a landslide, scoring 72 points, the most to that point in state history.