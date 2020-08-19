Greg Hansen: Tucson's top coaches include a who's-who of names, from Pop to Lute

Inside Gate 7 at the Gila River Arena, home of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, a room dedicated the 220 men and women elected to the Arizona High School Coaches’ Hall of Fame is open to the public.

If you look closely, you’ll see plaques of 15 high school coaches from Tucson, dating to 1930s Tucson High football coach Rollin Gridley to 2000 and 2001 Sahuaro High School state champion basketball coach Dick McConnell.

Somehow, in the 36 years the AHSC Hall of Fame has been inducting the state’s leading coaches, it overlooked Hank Slagle, who is possibly the most successful high school baseball coach in Arizona history. Or maybe there should be no qualifier — no “possibly” — when it comes to Hank Slagle’s baseball coaching career.,

From 1942 to 1954, he coached the Badgers to 10 state championships, which included a national-record 52 consecutive victories.

Not only that, Slagle is not among more than 300 members of the UA Sports Hall of Fame. How can that be? Slagle still holds the school’s single-season batting average record, .506, set in 1937. When Slagle graduated, Arizona baseball coach Pop McKale, who piloted UA baseball from 1915-49, said that Slagle was “one of the two best players” he had ever coached.