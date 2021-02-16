Greg Hansen: Turner Washington — a Dorado, Wildcat and now Sun Devil — breaks NCAA record, has sites set on Olympics

At the 2018 Pac-12 championships, Geist won the shot put and discus. Washington was fourth in the discus. Two weeks later at the NCAA finals, Geist was 12th, Washington 19th. Washington did not compete in the shot put.

Things change. Now Washington’s got the longest throw in NCAA indoor track history. It didn’t go unnoticed that Geist finished third at Texas Tech, five feet behind Washington.

And although Washington has chosen not to go into the details of why he left Arizona, it’s clear that his father’s connections to — and faith in — Blutreich have paid off.

Before the Texas Tech competition, Blutreich said he told a few coaches that Washington’s emergence in the shot put wasn’t surprising. “I know he has it in him,” he said.

Even though he began to make a name for himself in 2015, this is essentially just the beginning for Washington. His father was 30 when he finished fourth in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and 34 when he made the 2000 Sydney Olympics team, finishing 12th.

Turner Washington’s goals are to win the NCAA Indoor and NCAA Outdoor championships and try to qualify for this summer’s Olympic trials. Time is on his side.