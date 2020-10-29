Greg Hansen: UA faced another glacial NCAA investigation 40 years ago

The UA might not learn the fate of its basketball program for another six or nine months. Sean Miller’s program has been in the crosshairs of the FBI and NCAA since September 2017.

The same worries that engulfed the UA football program in 1980 now apply to the UA basketball program.

Notably, will recruiting be affected, and if so, to what degree and for how long?

In 1980, the immediate concern was that Arizona’s rising football program — it would climb to No. 3 in the AP poll during the 1983 season — would be crushed in the foreseeable future. But I’ve always thought it went beyond costing the Wildcats bowl appearances in 1983 and 1984.

It cost the UA berths in the 1985 or 1986 Rose Bowl, or both.

It cost them a once-a-century quarterback, Rodney Peete, who instead chose USC over Arizona in February 1984, a period in which all Arizona lacked to win the Pac-10 was a quarterback of Peete’s skill.

Bernardi doesn’t refute that.

“The thing is, we had a good nucleus of leaders, and that’s why we were able to hold it together and come out the other end successfully,” he says now. “We had a lot of meat-and-potatoes guys who turned out to be outstanding players.”