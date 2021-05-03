Greg Hansen: UA grad Bob Baffert still ruling over the Sport of Kings

During the Rillito Downs racing seasons of the 1970s, quarter horses named Baffert’s Angel, Baffert’s Lady, Baffert’s Ruler and Baffert’s Doll populated the starting gate.

The jockey was often Bob Baffert, one of seven children of Nogales rancher Bill Baffert and his wife, Elinora, a school teacher. Success wasn’t immediate. In January 1975, 22-year-old Bob Baffert rode Baffert’s Baron to first place in the day’s feature race, an upset of note given that a $2 bet on Baffert’s Baron paid $17.

Attendance at Rillito Downs that day was 1,247. No one had any reason to think that the UA agriculture major/jockey would someday be the most famous name in horse racing.

It was about that time that Baffert transitioned from jockey to trainer, starting at the bottom, or if it’s possible, lower.

The American Quarter Horse Association tracks its racing history with meticulous detail, sort of like Major League Baseball’s database of every statistic down to Babe Ruth’s number of stolen bases (six) with the 1918 Boston Red Sox.

According to the AQHA, Baffert’s 1975 debut as a trainer included 12 starts and no wins. Money earned: $372. It wasn’t much better by 1977, when Baffert’s Nogales quarter horses started seven times, earning $995. Wins? None.