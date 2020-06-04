Greg Hansen: UA tennis coach Clancy Shields says 'the feeling here has changed'

After the Wildcats rose to a once-unthinkable No. 30 in the ITA rankings in March, Shields was faced with an emotional and logistical challenge as, one by one, his players from Ukraine, Spain, Sweden, Japan and Canada dealt with the uncertainties of getting home safely. Not to mention someday returning to Tucson.

Would he ever see them again? Would all that he built in four years be undone by a global pandemic?

Not only that, Arizona’s sixth-ranked recruiting class includes Herman Hocyeraal of Norway and Gustaf Strom of Sweden. It’s not like some five-star basketball player from Dallas getting on the interstate, one day’s drive from Tucson, with no complicated visa/passport issues.

“We’ll make this work,” says Shields, who grew up a tennis junkie in Grand Junction, Colorado, traveling America in his father’s RV, playing in junior tournaments in every conceivable part of the country.

“We’ll do our best to help our guys with their embassies or whatever they need. It does put a little bit of a damper on what we’ve accomplished, but they all were excited to come to America; they all continue to tell me they can’t wait to get back.”