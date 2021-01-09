Greg Hansen: UCLA's latest McKale Center win signifies a shift in a year with no Pac-12 powerhouse

But what we don’t know in modern college basketball is if this group of non-seniors will hit the exits this spring and look for greener pastures. As UCLA has shown, the time is now in college basketball, but Arizona doesn’t have a "now" because of its uncertain future.

It also didn’t have a strategy that worked against Campbell and Cronin.

A year ago, UCLA completed its sweep against Arizona by implementing an attack-mode offense designed to create more free-throw opportunities. It worked. The Bruins outscored Arizona 29-10 at the foul line in that 65-52 victory.

So Cronin applied the same strategy Saturday.

"I really felt we were going to have to win the game at the foul line," he said. UCLA went 27 for 32. Arizona, which wasn’t as aggressive with the ball and couldn’t contain Campbell, was 12 for 16.

Game over.

Campbell did whatever he chose with the ball, zipping off screens, driving unopposed toward the basket against players a foot taller, and still scoring 12 straight points at one time.

"I was just taking what they gave me," Campbell said. "When I came off screens, they let me go downhill. I just got some really good looks."