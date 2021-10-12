Greg Hansen: Undefeated Desert View stands alone in Tucson — and a season-defining game awaits

"Desert View hasn’t ever been known as an athletic school, but if you have something this special, that Jaguar pride is really cool to see."

Bonillas played four years for Dick Tomey at Arizona, 1995-98, working his way up the depth chart, changing positions from safety to tight end to linebacker. He played a key role on the UA’s 12-1 team of 1998 and, after earning a degree in education, went home to Nogales and began to coach football.

Over those 22 years, Bonillas has seen it all. As Nogales’ head coach, he went 1-9 in 2004.

"I was so young," he says now. "I had a lot to learn about being a head coach."

Bonillas then joined Pima County Sports Hall of Fame coach Richard Sanchez at Sunnyside, and helped the two-time state championship coach go 11-3, 10-3, 9-3 and 9-3 in successive years.

By then, Sanchez thought Bonillas was fully ready to be a head coach again. As the district athletic director, Sanchez called Bonillas into his office.

"Do you want to see if you can build something at Desert View?" Sanchez asked.

"Give me a shot," said Bonillas, who took over a program that had gone 38-115 the previous 15 years.