Greg Hansen: Unease reigns for Southern Arizona's high school athletes, who continue to play — for now

In recent days, Salpointe’s boys volleyball coach Dave Garwacki informed his club that Friday’s trip to the Cougar Invitational at Kellis High School in Peoria had been canceled because of concerns for the coronavirus.

“It changes hourly, but we’re not alone in this,” said Gruensfelder. “My daughter is a school teacher in Washington, D.C., and her school has been shut down. It’s a K-5 school and she is worried about the kids — where will they be able to get lunch?”

It goes far beyond missing a prized baseball game or, as in the case of Salpointe’s boys and girls track and field teams, such things as the UA’s historic Willie Williams Classic, which has already been canceled.

“You control what you can,” said Gruensfelder.

A week ago, defending state softball champion Ironwood Ridge High School traveled to the Tournament of Champions, beating four California schools and others from New Mexico and Nevada. Next week coach Dave Martinez’s powerhouse, led by .538-hitting Arizona-signee Allie Skaggs, is to play three games in the Hamilton Invitational near Phoenix.

But by then it’s possible the final 20 games of Ironwood Ridge’s season will be canceled, and the chance to win a fourth state title in seven years gone.