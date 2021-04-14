Greg Hansen: 'Unsung hero' Tommy Lloyd is now family, whether he has Arizona blood or not

The instant Tommy Lloyd agreed to be Arizona’s basketball coach, he became family.

It was like getting a blood transfusion in 0.000001 seconds. He is now Type A — Arizona. He carries the same blood that began to flow through Lute Olson on March 29, 1983.

The reason hiring Gonzaga’s assistant coach is so hard for some Wildcats fans is that the Olson tree had so many coveted and familiar options, from Steve Kerr and Luke Walton to Damon Stoudamire and Josh Pastner.

Lloyd is now in a fragile spot; he must not only work his way through an NCAA investigative process but also build faith that he can carry the load for the first time in his life. It’s not a tryout.

If Arizona is to regain its relevance and its universal affection in this town, it will start with Tommy Lloyd, the son of a retired laborer and schoolteacher from Kelso, Washington. Let’s hope he learned well from mom and pop, because his charge at Arizona is to labor and teach.

If he can import a smiling face and make it stick the way he did at Gonzaga, this could work. Oregon and UCLA cannot be happy with Wednesday’s development, because Lloyd’s expertise is in recruiting and relationships, which are far more important variables than drawing up a play on a whiteboard.