Greg Hansen: USC, owner of one of the Pac-12's longest dry spells, could be handful for Wildcats on Thursday night

And then it all came apart.

Trojans athletic director Mike Garrett fired dour head coach Henry Bibby early in the 2004 season, comparing him to a clunker, saying “it’s almost like a car you want to turn in before it breaks down on you.”

Garrett’s grand plan was to hire Majerus, giving him time to load up for the 2006 opening of the $75 million Galen Center and putting USC on the basketball map.

Success was fleeting. The man Garrett ultimately hired, Tim Floyd, soon parted ways with the school after his franchise recruit, NBA lottery pick O.J. Mayo, left school amid accusations of recruiting irregularities. After drawing an average of about 8,500 fans to the new arena under Floyd, the Trojans hired disagreeable Kevin O’Neill, an older-than-old-school coach who played a put-you-asleep offense that emptied the new arena and failed to appeal to top recruits.

By the time O’Neill was fired, attendance plunged to 3,970 per game and the Trojans finished in last place in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

In 2013, the USC school newspaper interviewed Bluthenthal, hero of the ’01 Elite Eight club, and asked if there was any hope for USC basketball.