Greg Hansen: Utes will be solid next year — and that’s OK by me

In an attempt to break some news, let me be the first to predict that Utah will win the Pac-12 basketball title next season. It comes with but one qualifier: freshman point guard Rylan Jones and sophomore forwards Timmy Allen and Riley Battin must return for another year.

Go Utes.

It is against the journalistic code to use this platform to cheer for any team, but, c’mon, I’m older. I should get this one shot. This is a confession as much as a prediction.

I’ve privately cheered against Utah since I was a kid, watching the Utes go to the Final Four in what seemed like every other year, producing All-Americans like Billy “The Hill’’ McGill and Jerry Chambers and Merv Jackson, beating my hometown heroes at Utah State so often that my favorite team became whatever team the Utes were playing.

Even as I settled into a press row seat Thursday night at McKale Center, I got that old familiar nervous feeling when I saw the red in Utah’s uniforms. It’ll probably never go away.

Arizona won 93-77, which isn’t breaking news. The Utes were awful. Where was that awfulness when I really needed it in 1972, or UA needed it at the 1998 Elite Eight?