Greg Hansen: Weekend split should benefit both Wildcats and Sun Devils in March

Charli Turner Thorne chose not to contest the final 9.3 seconds of Sunday’s 62-58 loss to Arizona, walking off the court before the final buzzer, not looking back to see the Wildcats and 8,480 rackety fans celebrate one of those whew, that was too close for comfort victories.

Why prolong the anguish and give Arizona two more foul shots, anyway? Shake hands? A goodbye wave? Not this year.

ASU’s coach didn’t make the drive to Tucson to be satisfied with a split in the Territorial Cup series, but not all was lost. By the time the Sun Devils boarded a bus bound for Tempe, UA coach Adia Barnes spoke the obvious:

"ASU is a tournament team," she said. "They are very difficult to play against."

Maybe it should’ve been Arizona that came away happy with a split.

Put this down as the first prediction of March Madness: A month from now, Arizona will be host of the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at McKale Center, and the Wildcats will not be bracketed against anyone as good as the Sun Devils until, at earliest, the Sweet 16.