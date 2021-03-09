Greg Hansen: When it comes to baseball, Peoria — and everywhere else in Phoenix — is preferable to Old Pueblo

Ten years ago this week, the White Sox and Diamondbacks sent some B team ballplayers to Tucson Electric Park as sort of a parting gift to the memory of spring training baseball in Tucson.

They called it a split-squad game but it was more like a confirmation of the split between Major League Baseball and Tucson.

This week the Diamondbacks and Rockies quietly recognized the 10th anniversary of their move to the $110 million Salt River Fields complex, a 140-acre property somewhere between downtown Phoenix and Four Corners Monument — or at least that’s how it seems each time I’ve got stuck in traffic trying to find the place.

On the day of their departure from Tucson, MLB teams had played about 1,500 spring training games in Tucson. Since? Five.

I kept thinking that after about 10 years, a few of the low profile Cactus League teams like the Brewers, Royals or Mariners would collaborate with Pima County or the City of Tucson or maybe even the City of Marana to build a spring training complex if for no other reason that all parties might get rich sharing the economic impact of tourism dollars.

Ten years has passed, and a dream-like $100-million spring training plant near Interstate 10 and Tangerine Road seems about as realistic as Tucson hosting the Winter Olympics.