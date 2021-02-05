Greg Hansen: When it comes to famous ex-Cats, you can't top Super Bowl-bound 'Gronk'

In 2011, Gronk broke into the nation’s sports consciousness with such impact that the average football fan surely asked, “Where did this guy come from?”

The answer: Arizona, not Alabama or Ohio State. People had to wonder how Arizona ever got a talent of Gronk’s stature, and why he only caught 77 passes in two UA seasons and never made the All-American team.

Gronk was oft injured and played only his freshman and sophomore seasons. The Wildcats didn’t have enough time to truly grasp what they had. Teammates Mike Thomas and Delashaun Dean both caught more passes than Gronk did in 2008, his final college season.

When Gronk plays for Tampa Bay in Sunday’s Super Bowl game — his fifth Super Bowl — you will not be seeing anything like the younger version of Gronk.

Ten years ago, 2011, he caught 90 passes for 1,327 yards and 17 touchdowns.

This year, he has caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven TDs.

For anyone else, that would be a productive season. For Gronk — who retired following the 2018 season before returning to join ex-Patriot teammate Tom Brady — it was further indication he is close to the end of a first-ballot Hall of Fame career.