Greg Hansen: Whiffs on QB recruits at root of Wildcats' long losing skid

True, he left junior QB Khalil Tate to Sumlin and Mazzone, but by the time RichRod was fired in December 2017, Tate had lost his touch, losing three of his last four starts under RichRod, seemingly reluctant to be the RPO quarterback that caught America’s imagination in October 2017 — unwilling to put his body in harm’s way — trying to become a pocket passer and therefore a more attractive NFL prospect.

Sumlin and Mazzone couldn’t — or wouldn’t — work with Tate to rediscover his scrambling skills. There was a clear and tense disconnect between Tate and his coaches. Some of it was Tate’s lack of coachability. Some was on Mazzone for trying to force Tate to run Mazzone’s “system.’’

Either way, Tate’s effectiveness eroded to the point he lost his job to Gunnell, a true freshman, at the close of the 2019 season. Tate didn't even start on his Senior Day, against Utah, in 2019.

Sumlin and Mazzone were betting on Gunnell, who was often injured and one-dimensional. Gunnell was just good enough to get you beat in the Pac-12.