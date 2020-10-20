Greg Hansen: While Tucson plays it safe during pandemic, time is ticking away for local athletes

I do not fault anyone or any organization for playing it safe. Delaying the season was the right thing to do. TUSD cannot afford daily antigen rapid-response testing the way the Pac-12 can. Without NBA- and NFL-type testing resources, there is no handbook on how to safely play sports in 2020.

So, in Tucson, most of the high school ballplayers sit and wait, stymied, watching the clock take away some of what is often the time of their young lives.

Some cities and states have not been as cautious in returning to sports. My brother is the athletic director at Ridgeline High School near my Utah hometown. His football team, the RiverHawks, are 7-1 and ranked No. 9 in the state. They are now entering the state playoffs and have played most of their games before loud and proud capacity crowds.

These will serve as lifetime memories for most of the RiverHawks, who are primed to contend for the state’s 4A state championship.

Ridgeline High School cannot afford daily antigen tests any more than TUSD can. It is up to parents to call the shots, trusted to monitor their sons from home. So far, it has been an almost problem-free football season for the RiverHawks. Two games against Salt Lake-area teams were canceled when those clubs had multiple positive COVID-19 tests.