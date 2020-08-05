You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greg Hansen: Who are the best to ever play in Tucson? Start with Mickey, Tiger and Shaq
editor's pick top story

Greg Hansen: Who are the best to ever play in Tucson? Start with Mickey, Tiger and Shaq

25 match dsp5

Tiger Woods admires his prize, the Walter Hagen Cup, after defeating Stewart Cink to win the 2008 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.

 David Sanders / arizona daily star 2008

Over a century of Tucson sports, 1920-2020, “Arnie’s Army” marched on Tucson fairways, Willie Mays hit home runs over the Hi Corbett Field fence and the world’s two leading women’s tennis players, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, played for the then-largest winner’s prize in women’s tennis history at a private club near the Rillito River.

Let’s just say the century of Tucson sports had star power and then some.

No day of those 100 years surpasses the Saturday afternoon, March 10, 1951, when 15 future Hall of Fame baseball players, coaches and administrators drew a then-record crowd of 5,380 at Hi Corbett Field.

It was the first time the New York Yankees played a game in Arizona, and the mighty Yankees didn’t disappoint as rookie Mickey Mantle had three hits in a 6-5 spring training-opening victory over the Cleveland Indians.

The Hall of Fame roll-call: Mantle, Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Johnny Mize, Casey Stengel, Bill Veeck, Hank Greenberg, Al Lopez, Bob Feller, Red Ruffing, Al Simmons, Larry Doby, Bob Lemon, Early Wynn and, of course, Joe DiMaggio, who lined out to shortstop in a pinch-hitting appearance.

Today, in Part 7 of a 10-part series on 100 Years of Tucson Sports, decade by decade, we list the star-blessed out-of-towners, the coaches and athletes, who contributed to the at-times unforgettable series of athletic events played by Tucson teams from 1920-2020.

UCLA coach John Wooden in the Bruins’ Western Regional basketball title game at McKale Center in 1974.

Chris Evert dons the traditional Conquistador helmet after winning the L’eggs World Series of Tennis in April 1977 at the Tucson Racquet Club.

UA’s Ed Stokes fouls LSU’s Shaquille O’Neal during a 1991 game in McKale Center. O’Neal, the future NBA great, played just 24 minutes.

Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer and her bench celebrate a Cardinal three pointer in the third quarter of their game against Arizona at McKale Center, February 28, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Wildcats forward Sam Thomas (14) attempts to block Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu’s (20) three-point shot during the second quarter of the No. 18 Arizona Wildcats 71-64 loss to No. 2 Oregon Ducks at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on January 1, 2020.

Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Michael Lev, Greg Hansen break down Arizona's ugly loss to Houston

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News