Greg Hansen: Who are the best to ever play in Tucson? Start with Mickey, Tiger and Shaq

Over a century of Tucson sports, 1920-2020, “Arnie’s Army” marched on Tucson fairways, Willie Mays hit home runs over the Hi Corbett Field fence and the world’s two leading women’s tennis players, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, played for the then-largest winner’s prize in women’s tennis history at a private club near the Rillito River.

Let’s just say the century of Tucson sports had star power and then some.

No day of those 100 years surpasses the Saturday afternoon, March 10, 1951, when 15 future Hall of Fame baseball players, coaches and administrators drew a then-record crowd of 5,380 at Hi Corbett Field.

It was the first time the New York Yankees played a game in Arizona, and the mighty Yankees didn’t disappoint as rookie Mickey Mantle had three hits in a 6-5 spring training-opening victory over the Cleveland Indians.

The Hall of Fame roll-call: Mantle, Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Johnny Mize, Casey Stengel, Bill Veeck, Hank Greenberg, Al Lopez, Bob Feller, Red Ruffing, Al Simmons, Larry Doby, Bob Lemon, Early Wynn and, of course, Joe DiMaggio, who lined out to shortstop in a pinch-hitting appearance.