Greg Hansen: Who would you hire between Damon Stoudamire and Tommy Lloyd? Here's a tale of the tape

Fan support: Stoudamire is one of the three or four greatest players in UA history, with a 1994 Final Four to his credit. He is beloved in Tucson. Lloyd has strong credibility via his Gonzaga résumé. There’s little doubt UA fans would be welcoming to Stoudamire, Lloyd, or anyone hired.

Finances: Since both work for private schools, their salaries are not easily accessible. However, nonprofit tax filings show Stoudamire made about $600,000 in 2018-19, while Lloyd made just under $1 million. Both are affordable.

Diversity: Stoudamire, if hired, would be the lone Black head basketball coach in the Pac-12. The lack of diversity among the Pac-12’s head coaches doesn’t reflect well on a league whose men’s basketball rosters are made up of a strong majority of Black student-athletes.

Personality: Stoudamire is not an “overcoacher” like Miller was. Stoudamire is relaxed and collected. He’s soft-spoken, but he can handle an audience at the Boys Club or a room full of donors. Don’t expect him to dance up and down the sidelines or to be booed in visiting arenas. Videos of Lloyd are impressive. He’s good on his feet, a public speaker with an engaging approach. He doesn’t wear ties on the sideline. Two totally different personalities.