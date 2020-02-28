Greg Hansen: Wildcats' big-game countdown ends with historic win over No. 4 Stanford

Arizona has won 23 games. Before March ends, it has a reasonably good chance to break the school record of 25, set in 2000. The foundation is set. The community has climbed aboard the Barnes bandwagon. If jet-speed point guard Aari McDonald returns for her senior year, 2020-21, it seems likely that Arizona would open the season ranked in the Top 10.

One thing is certain: Barnes has figured out how to take the fight to teams like Stanford. You take Route B because Route A is well-trafficked with UConn. South Carolina, Baylor and the bluebloods of the women’s game.

Incredibly, Stanford has six McDonald’s All-Americans on its roster. Arizona has one, sophomore Cate Reese, the only McDonald’s All-American in UA history.

Rather than an all-out pursuit of five-star players, Barnes and the rest of the Pac-12 coaches have had to be resourceful to cut into Stanford’s historic dominance.

Of the 180 scholarship players in the Pac-12, 47 of them are from foreign countries. That’s 29 percent of the entire league. Barnes, no dummy, has seven foreigners on the Arizona roster. Washington State and Utah have eight. Even the imposing Oregon Ducks have two German players, two from Australia and another from England on their roster.