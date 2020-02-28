Greg Hansen: Wildcats' big-game countdown ends with historic win over No. 4 Stanford

The notion of Arizona beating Stanford in a women’s basketball game, or even making it close, is still in the this-doesn’t-seem-possible stage. But for the first time in what seems like forever, the Wildcats got Stanford’s attention this week.
Stanford posted a “Countdown To Tipoff’ clock on its women’s basketball website the other day — days, hours, minutes and seconds until Friday’s game at McKale Center.
As if it were a big event.
It seemed a bit odd. I mean, the Cardinal were on a 33-1 streak against Arizona. It had outscored Arizona 2,616 to 1,826 in those games, dating to 2004.
So why the sudden interest in an Arizona-Stanford game?
Because when Arizona junior Sam Thomas reported for a Wednesday afternoon press interview, she said “we have a chance to make amazing things happen here.”
Amazing thing No. 1? Beat No. 4 Stanford.
And so Arizona did, 73-72 in a riveting overtime game with Aari McDonald’s last-possession layup becoming a shot-for-the-ages in UA women’s basketball history.
Maybe that doesn’t sound like an almighty feat, or news for Scott Van Pelt on ESPN’s late-night show, but keep this in mind while playing Stanford. Tara VanDerveer’s team hasn’t finished lower than third place in this league since 1987.
You never catch the Cardinal while it is down because it is never down. If you don’t bring your ‘A’ game, you lose.
For the first time in about 15 years, Arizona is good enough to produce an ‘A’ game.
Barnes was careful all week not to oversell Friday’s game, or needlessly raise the pulse of her 13th-ranked team. On Wednesday, she said “I don’t think we’re in a place where anything is a must-win.”
But now that has changed. Arizona must beat Cal on Senior Day. And it probably must win its first Pac-12 Tournament game next Friday, most likely against No. 24 Arizona State. Why so many “musts?”
Because even after beating Stanford on Friday, Arizona’s body of work — which includes victories over then-No. 8 UCLA, then-No. 9 Oregon State and a sweep over ASU — needs two more victories to feel assured it will play host to first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games at McKale Center sometime between March 20-23.
The Wildcats had ample support on Friday. A crowd of 7,838 — the second largest for a women’s conference game in McKale history — attended. The UA administration did what it could to recruit support from the ZonaZoo, which has been slow to buy into Barnes’ rise to power. The first 250 students through the gates were presented with free T-shirts, and the first 150 to line up for a Taco Bell Tailgate party got a free dinner.
Arizona has won 23 games. Before March ends, it has a reasonably good chance to break the school record of 25, set in 2000. The foundation is set. The community has climbed aboard the Barnes bandwagon. If jet-speed point guard Aari McDonald returns for her senior year, 2020-21, it seems likely that Arizona would open the season ranked in the Top 10.
One thing is certain: Barnes has figured out how to take the fight to teams like Stanford. You take Route B because Route A is well-trafficked with UConn. South Carolina, Baylor and the bluebloods of the women’s game.
Incredibly, Stanford has six McDonald’s All-Americans on its roster. Arizona has one, sophomore Cate Reese, the only McDonald’s All-American in UA history.
Rather than an all-out pursuit of five-star players, Barnes and the rest of the Pac-12 coaches have had to be resourceful to cut into Stanford’s historic dominance.
Of the 180 scholarship players in the Pac-12, 47 of them are from foreign countries. That’s 29 percent of the entire league. Barnes, no dummy, has seven foreigners on the Arizona roster. Washington State and Utah have eight. Even the imposing Oregon Ducks have two German players, two from Australia and another from England on their roster.
Stanford’s McDonald’s All-Americans are from Colorado, California, Florida and Washington. VanDerveer has owned that cut of Pac-12 talent for 30 years. It’s not a lot different than Pac-12 softball coaches figuring out a way to stay competitive with Arizona’s Mike Candrea, who usually had first pick of the elite softball players from 1990-2005.
They didn’t chase Candrea; they created their own path. And now Barnes has become a master roster manager, getting starting guard Amari Carter from Penn State, starting forward Dominique McBryde from Purdue, franchise-guard Aari McDonald from Washington and adding impressive Spanish shooting guard Helena Pueyo.
This is only the beginning; Barnes’ Class of 2020 includes Canadian National team guard Shaina Pellington, a transfer from Oklahoma, and a guard from Istanbul, Derin Erdagan.
Now comes the madness. Once the Wildcats process Friday’s strongly-contested triumph over Stanford, they’ll realize that the biggest games lie ahead. Stanford returns seven of its nine leading scorers next season, and adds two 5-star recruits. But when the Cardinal play at McKale Center in 2021, it’s entirely likely that Arizona and Stanford will be 1-2 or 2-1 atop the Pac-12.
Let the countdown begin.
