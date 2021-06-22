Greg Hansen: Wildcats' big spring forward made for a sports season to savor

This was reminiscent of the 1990s, when the UA’s athletic department regularly finished in the top 10 of what is now called the Director’s Cup.

When the Director’s Cup began in 1993-94, Arizona finished No. 6 overall. Over the next seven years it finished, in order, No. 4, No. 7, No. 6, No. 6, No. 9, No. 8, No. 5. It has not since been in the top 10, and has averaged 37th overall since 2008.

The Wildcats entered the spring (including basketball results) ranked No. 38 nationally, about average. Final standings will be released at the conclusion of the College World Series. It’s likely Arizona could finish as high as 15th.

But it’s not the best spring season in school history. The numbers suggest that Arizona hit its peak in the spring of 1992.

In '92, Arizona won the NCAA men’s golf championship. It won Pac-10 championships in women’s golf, softball and baseball. Both the softball team and the women’s golf teams finished No. 2 in the NCAA finals. Golfer Annika Sorenstam won the national title.

What’s more, UA tennis players Alix Creek and Danielle Scott won the Pac-10 doubles title, the first and only pair in school history to do so, and Creek won the singles title, also the first and only UA women’s tennis player to do so.