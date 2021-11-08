Greg Hansen: Wildcats can 'see light' after beating Cal, but huge climb still lies ahead

In a moment of rare locker room euphoria Saturday, Jedd Fisch told his UA football team “this is just the beginning.’’

It wasn’t quite Winston Churchill, whose famous World War II declaration — “This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning’’ — gave England hope that it was making progress toward defeating Germany.

But for Fisch, it was the end of a 20-game losing streak. That’s both an end and a beginning.

On Monday, Fisch said the Wildcats have come “a way, a way, a way from where we used to be. We are finally able to climb out of a hole and see light.’’

In any other business, this is when the insurance adjusters would show up to assess the damage. To Arizona, it remains overwhelming. The depth of the damage done by Fisch’s predecessors has not gone away. The forecast for UA football remains unfavorable.

The Wildcats will be significant underdogs in the season’s final three games. They must then blend 16 currently-committed recruits into its 2022 roster and hope to get eight or 10 high-level players from the offseason transfer portal.