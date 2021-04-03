Greg Hansen: Wildcats chop down the elite, herald new era of women's college hoops

Arizona’s timing could not be any better. When Barnes played for the Wildcats, the UA had lost 22 consecutive games to Stanford. When she returned to campus in 2016, Stanford had a 27-1 streak over the Wildcats.

The gimme games are gone. The Wildcats are now playing Stanford for the national championship. Welcome to the roaring ’20s.

“You don’t want to see the same teams in the Final Four every year,” Barnes said Saturday. “You want different teams because it’s good for women’s basketball. There is more parity. We have a good product.”

The most promising development of this year’s NCAA Tournament is that it became clear that schools like Arizona and Indiana, Iowa State and Oregon State reflect the growth in the women’s game.

Competitive parity has spread. More schools are committing more resources to women’s basketball. Coaching is more advanced. The caliber of play has improved mightily from the sleepy, turnover-laden game of the ’80s and ’90s, with dozens of top players from Europe and Australia now part of many Top 25 rosters.

Even ESPN has bought in and made women’s basketball prime-time programming.