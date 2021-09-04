Greg Hansen: Wildcats didn't flinch in season-opening loss, which means better days are ahead

About eight years ago, as the Wildcats were building toward a 2014 Pac-12 South championship, former Arizona athletic director Greg Byrne reached a deal to add BYU to the UA’s non-conference schedules of 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Few paid much attention. Arizona had a better football program than the Cougars eight years ago. But when the series ended Saturday night in Las Vegas, the Cougars had swept all three games, which now serves as an example of how far Arizona has fallen since 2014.

Fisch deserves none of the blame for Saturday’s loss. On the UA’s first offensive possession, he was bold enough to order the Wildcats to go for a first-down on a fourth-and-1 play at Arizona’s 24-yard line.

It worked.

As did another risky fourth-and-1 gamble on the opening play of the second quarter, at Arizona’s 31. Again, the Wildcats got the first down. But in retrospect, those were Arizona’s two best plays of the game. Two one-yard gains that led to nothing.

Fisch’s positivity served a purpose. It put attention on the future instead of the past. But on Saturday it was the present that prevailed.