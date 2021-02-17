Greg Hansen: Wildcats due for another big buzzer-beater after years of coming close

1999: Against No. 3 Stanford, Jason Terry dribbles the last 10 seconds as four teammates hug the baseline and get out of the way. Terry doesn’t consider passing. He swishes an 8-footer to win the game, 79-78. UA fans storm the court, the last time they have done so.

2001: Against No. 1 Stanford, trailing 75-74 with 12 seconds left, Olson calls two timeouts and Stanford coach Mike Montgomery a third as both coaches shuffle X’s and O’s. Arizona has five appealing options: Gilbert Arenas, Jason Gardner, Loren Woods, Richard Jefferson or power forward Michael Wright. After Wright scores from 3 feet out at the buzzer to win it, Olson says: “I planned to go inside the whole way; I knew they wouldn’t get the ball out of Michael’s hands.”

There were many others: Miles Simon beat Oregon State at the wire and Cincinnati with a 50-foot shot. No one, however, stepped up in the last ticks of the clock more than Salim Stoudamire.

In the heat of the 2005 season, Stoudamire swished three buzzer-beaters: a 3-pointer to stun UCLA 73-70; a 12-footer to crush ASU’s upset hopes, 70-68; and a 15-footer to win a tense Sweet 16 game against Oklahoma State.