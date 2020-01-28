Greg Hansen: Wildcats' expectations do a 180 behind coach Jim Anderson, star Trevor Werbylo

Werbylo also finished second in the Arizona Invitational last year, but that’s misleading. A year ago he ran into Texas A&M All-American Chandler Phillips, who shot 21 under par. Nobody else had a chance.

"What’s encouraging to me is that our program has made such steady progress, even before I got here," said Werbylo. "This year we can compete with anybody, top to bottom. We’ve got a lot of guys who can go out and win a tournament."

Anderson persevered through the rebuilding process; seniors David Laskin, Briggs Duce and Brad Reeves have become steady-as-she-goes performers. On Tuesday, Reeves was fourth, Duce ninth and Laskin 11th.

Any time a college team places four of its five starters in the top 11, good things happen.

"We’re trending in the right direction," said Werbylo. He should know; he’s played in more than 25 NCAA golf events, and while no one — yet — is picking Arizona to win its first Pac-12 championship since 2004, the road ahead has changed from daunting to do-able.

"Our schedule is beefed up this year," said Anderson. "We’re not looking ahead at anything specifically, but I can tell you this, these guys are hungry."