Greg Hansen: Wildcats' freshmen appear to be having fun, freedom — and a future at UA

If there’s one positive Arizona can take from a season in which it instituted a postseason ban, it’s that the Wildcats’ four freshmen appear to have a future that will extend beyond one season at McKale Center.

Predicting the future in modern college basketball is so tricky that you can soon look foolish. Believing that Kriisa, Bennedict Mathurin, Azuolas Tubelis and Dalen Terry will return for the 2021-22 season is guesswork.

Plus, it’s probably close to 50/50 that junior point guard James Akinjo will resist the urge to jump to the developmental NBA G League the way rising Pac-12 standouts Tyrell Terry of Stanford and Tyler Bey of Colorado did this season.

Anything goes. Remember Kobi Simmons, Brandon Randolph, Rawle Alkins and Brandon Ashley?

As Arizona prepares for Saturday’s noon tipoff against Oregon, Miler could echo Altman, who — after winning Thursday at ASU — said, “I feel like we’re only scratching the surface. There is so much more there.”

Maybe not this year — not for Arizona, whose season is scheduled to end in two short weeks, on Feb. 27. But there’s no denying this is a just-scratching-the-surface roster.