Greg Hansen: Wildcats gave coach Mike Candrea an unexpected thrill on way to 1996 WCWS title

“In that moment we felt so disrespected,” says Dalton, who would go on to be the NCAA Player of the Year. “It was like, ‘No, you didn’t; you couldn’t.’ It became a journey to prove everybody wrong.”

Candrea’s Wildcats had won the 1991, 1993 and 1994 national championships, but slipped a bit in 1995 and finished second. His ‘96 team was no one’s idea of a national champion.

Three first-team All-Americans would be unavailable for the ‘96 season: star pitcher Nancy Evans broke her foot; first-baseman Leah O’Brien was on tour with the 1996 USA Olympic team; and catcher Leah Braatz redshirted to have a baby.

“It was really like we were missing five All-Americans,” says Hill, the mother of three who is married to Marc Hill, the executive associate athletic director at the University of Kentucky. “Our ‘95 team had All-Americans Laura Espinoza and Amy Chellevold. They graduated.”

It was supposed to be one of Candrea’s rare ‘tweener years, one in which No. 1 Washington broke up the long-time Arizona-UCLA domination of Pac-10 softball.