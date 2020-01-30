Greg Hansen: Wildcats have gone from The Cellar to the big-time in record time under coach Adia Barnes

In her trips to the grocery store, or to Walmart, Barnes notices people looking at her.

“It was like, ‘What are they looking at? Do I have something on my face?’” she says. “It surprises me sometimes.”

A few weeks ago, someone told Barnes that Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke was going to accompany the Wildcats on a long road trip to Washington State and Washington, even though her club wasn’t able to fly on time-saving charter planes.

Barnes was taken aback. “I said, ‘He is?’ I mean, he ate dinner with us, had ice cream with us, sat in the airport for a couple of hours with us.”

Barnes looks into the growing crowds at McKale Center and often spots UA president Bobby Robbins. “He’s even there at some nonconference games,” she says. “You don’t expect these things to happen.”

One of those who follows Barnes’ team is Jerry Holmes, the master recruiter for Fred Snowden’s Arizona basketball teams when McKale Center opened in 1972. Holmes was an up-close witness to the rise of Tucson as a basketball city, and he sees it again in Barnes’ program.