Greg Hansen: Wildcats have shown they can smother opponents; new addition could help them shoot

“We go through (scoring) droughts,” said Barnes, who has wisely deployed a pressing, McDonald-led defense to make up for those droughts. “With a player like Aari, I’d be a stupid coach to not press.”

On offense, it’s not as simple.

On the final possession of the first half Thursday, leading 34-22, Barnes called the best play in her book. McDonald dribbled into the frontcourt and, predictably, saw four Ducks squeezed into the paint, blocking her path. Daring her to “bring it.”

The fifth Duck played McDonald head-up. It was almost as if Oregon didn’t bother to guard the other four Wildcats.

“We don’t have a team that can spread the court,” said Barnes. “Everyone sits in the paint and waits for Aari.”

Somehow, McDonald sped past the first three defenders, dashed into the paint, ignored the hands in her face and the bodies in her path and made a twisting layup.

Not one to be intimidated, McDonald said “we lace up our shoes just like Oregon does.”

Arizona is worthy of a top 10 ranking and is a sturdy Final Four contender, but many analysts would say the Wildcats are a player short. A 3-point shooter.