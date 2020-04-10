Greg Hansen: Wildcats' hoops history shows grad transfers are hardly quick fixes

Brown, a combo guard, attempted 18.8 shots per game for the Redhawks. For some context, here are the five leading alpha-dog shooters in UA history:

Michael Dickerson, 16.6 in 1996-97

Khalid Reeves, 16.3 in 1993-94

Jason Terry, 16.2 in 1998-99

Damon Stoudamire, 15.5 in 1994-95

Sean Elliott, 15.0 in 1988-89

Brown finished fifth nationally in shots attempted, behind shoot-first players from UTSA, Detroit Mercy, Columbia and Marquette.

So I ask: Did Brown do enough research before agreeing to play for Arizona? Is he really willing to be a role player? Did he speak with Max Hazzard? Did he do his homework on UA transfer guard James Akinjo?

When Hazzard became a grad transfer a year ago, leaving the green-light role he earned at UC Irvine, he told a California reporter: “They were down the past year and I like my chances to come in and fulfill a key role and hopefully get them back to Arizona basketball, where it belongs.”

Oops. Hazzard went from averaging 12.5 points per game at Irvine to 5.3 at Arizona. His minutes dropped from 26 per game to 14. He was famously benched during a collapse at Arizona State for taking an ill-advised shot late in the first half.