Greg Hansen: Wildcats' long-awaited return to NCAA Tournament brings reminder of past Marches

Tragically, Polk died of pulmonary embolism six months later when a blood clot lodged in one of her lungs. A few days later I sat in the crowded gymnasium of her high school gymnasium in Hanford, California, engulfed by grief as Bonvicini walked to Polk’s casket and wept.

UA women’s basketball was never the same again.

Over the next 15 seasons, 62 Pac-12 women’s basketball teams played in the NCAA tournament. Arizona? None.

So you might imagine the sense of accomplishment — the feeling of joy — when Barnes and her Wildcats of 2021 heard their name called on ESPN’s Selection Monday, a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“Sixteen years is a long time,” Barnes said on a Zoom call Monday evening. “When I got this job, we were ranked, like, 300 in the RPI.”

After two years of intense labor, Arizona had barely moved, “climbing” to No. 271 in the RPI rankings. Look it up. Fact.

Starting in February 2019, the Wildcats made their move. They won the Women’s NIT championship. They sold out McKale Center. Only a global pandemic delayed their entry into the Big Dance by a year.

You might label their 2020-21 season Unfinished Business.