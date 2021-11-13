Greg Hansen: Wildcats make Utah sweat it out at Arizona Stadium, and winnable games remain

In the middle of the second quarter there were 483 people in those 11,000 seats. I even counted those huddled against the retaining wall, in the shade of Section 209 — the southern-most section of the upper deck. There were 27 shade-hugging fans in section 209. Only 17 sat in the sunlight.

That’s out of 1,200 available seats.

Maybe someday when Arizona gets back to contention in the Pac-12, back to the Top 25, with more than 50,000 in the stands, someone can say: "I remember the day when they only had 44 people in section 209."

Or maybe not. That’s not a statistic to remember.

I could’ve counted those in the near-vacant Zona Zoo as well, but by then the Utes were on the ropes and I was back in the AC of the press box, almost disbelieving what I was seeing: Arizona had a realistic chance to win.

Once Whittingham got into the Utes’ locker room, he had gained a perspective on the club’s sixth win in seven games, an uptick that began when the Utes "won ugly" after trailing Washington State 13-10 in the fourth quarter.

"That’s what you call winning ugly, you have to do that once in a while," Whittingham said. "If you’re a good team, you’ll do that; you’ll win ugly ones."

Someday, perhaps later this month in Tempe, Arizona will win an ugly one, too. And if not then, at least it no longer seems like an impossible dream.

