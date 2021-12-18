Greg Hansen: Wildcats men, women making Pac-12 history with hot starts

He likes what he sees. There are many standing ovations this season and the number grew during Saturday’s 84-60 victory over Cal Baptist.

A day before Arizona improved its record to 11-0, Nymeyer asked one question about his alma mater’s basketball team: "Is Tommy Lloyd as good coach as I think he is?"

We are about to get a few more answers this week; the Wildcats play at No. 18 Tennessee on Wednesday in 25,000-seat Thompson-Boling Arena. Bring your big-boy shoes.

But you don’t need to wait until Wednesday or get a lifetime free ticket at McKale to see that Lloyd and the Wildcats are a genuine threat to win the Pac-12 and think big in March. Many of us have watched basketball at McKale for 30 years or more. Our basketball instincts have been certified by being witness to every conceivable level of good to great.

"We’re not trying to go undefeated; we know it's not realistic, it hasn’t been done since 1976," Lloyd said Saturday. "Playing at Tennessee is a challenge we need."