Greg Hansen: Wildcats must be Tyger-tamers to top UCLA in rematch

Point Guard U has been on pause since 2003, as the leading Pac-12 point guards over the last 18 seasons have been Stanford’s Chris Hernandez, Oregon’s Aaron Brooks and Payton Pritchard, Colorado’s McKinley Wright, ASU’s Remy Martin and Cal’s Jorge Gutierrez.

True, Arizona had its moments, temporarily reviving PGU point guard excellence from Mark Lyons in 2013 followed by T.J. McConnell. But the real Point Guard U of Pac-12’s the last generation has been UCLA.

Don’t say you haven’t been warned.

Since Jason Gardner left Arizona in '03, UCLA has fielded a succession of elite point guards: Jordan Farmar, Darrin Collison, Kyle Anderson, Bryce Alford, Aaron Holiday, Lonzo Ball and now, perhaps the least likely franchise-type point guard of all, Tyger Campell.

Entering Thursday’s much-needed streak-stopper — UCLA hasn’t lost at McKale Center since 2016 — the under-the-radar prospect from LaPorte, Indiana, who initially pledged to play at DePaul, of all places, has not committed a turnover against Arizona in 134 minutes.

Think about that: 134 minutes, no turnovers. That would be impressive against the College of the Sequoias.