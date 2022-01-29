Greg Hansen: Wildcats need to find shooting touch soon with rematch against Bruins looming

“Guys,’’ he might’ve said, “the object is to put the ball through this basket.’’

If you didn’t see this coming, you haven’t been paying attention to the Sun Devils. They are shooting 39% from the field, which is a figure from the 1960s. No Arizona team has shot such a frighteningly low percentage since 1962-63.

About six weeks ago, ASU lost 51-29 to Washington State. Those teams combined to shoot 25% that night in Tempe. It didn’t take long for Lloyd and his staff to scout the Sun Devils, who scored 50 in a loss at Cal — yes, Cal.

Not having much firepower is one thing, not having any ammunition is another. The Sun Devils don’t have any ammunition. They are 12th in the conference in scoring (63 points) and 12th shooting (39%).

Hurley deserves credit for getting the most from a size- and talent-challenged team, and he knows it.

“Overall, I liked our resilience and toughness,’’ he said. “If we had rebounded a fraction better and converted our free throws, I think we would’ve been in it at the end.’’

That’s too many ifs, even against an Arizona team that has strangely lost its shooting touch.