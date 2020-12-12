Greg Hansen: Wildcats' next coach doesn't have to win the press conference. Winning games would be enough.

Kevin Sumlin never bought into Tucson or the modest but treasured legacy of Wildcat football. About all he did was cash out.

Every time I’d watch him pose indifferently on the sideline during a crushing loss, or speak impassively during a press conference, it would make me think of a Jimmy Buffet song.

Nibblin’ on sponge cake;

Watchin’ the sun bake. ….

He did a lot of nibblin’ and watchin’ but not nearly enough coaching.

Hiring him was the kind of mistake that often ends the career of an athletic director, especially given that Arizona paid six figures to overpromoted search firm operative Glenn Sugiyama to “lead them” to Sumlin.

But those are stories for another day. For now, all that matters is that Arizona AD Dave Heeke hits his mulligan shot flush and the Wildcats can dig out from under a mess so profound that it might take the new coach until 2025 to hit .500 and start to win again.

And that’s if Heeke hires the right guy.

There are two musts on this chapter of Starting Over: (1) a coach with Wildcat blood must be involved; (2) he must be a meat-and-potatoes guy.