Greg Hansen: Wildcats' nice-guy routine wearing thin as losses mount

About this time last year, Rhoads then got a call from Sumlin, who offered him a raise to leave UCLA.

The Wildcats are paying Rhoads $750,000 to be Arizona’s defensive coordinator, with a raise to $800,000 next year. No UA assistant football coach has ever been paid as much. And it’s all guaranteed, no matter how good/bad the Wildcat defense plays.

It helps to ease the sting of losing, doesn’t it?

This isn’t to suggest that Rhoads doesn’t have a hunger to succeed, it’s just that after you lose 10 straight games — the fourth longest losing streak in college football — it’s not a good look to make nice with the opposing coach after another bitter loss.

For his part, Rhoads doesn’t have much to work with. On Saturday night, it was easy to do a double-take when you saw the unfamiliar names across the backs of the jerseys of those now playing defense for Arizona: Isiah Mays. Dion Wilson. Paris Shand. Issaiah Johnson.

Three weeks ago, they were all third-stringers on the UA depth chart.

Rhoads has one of the most difficult coaching jobs in college football. But at some point it’s not on the players.