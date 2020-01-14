Greg Hansen: Wildcats' Oregon struggles show how important — and invaluable — seniors are in Pac-12 hoops

At its highest levels, the game has changed dramatically since the '90s. It has become a haven for one-and-done NBA prospects. But at its core, big-game juniors and seniors remain the heart and soul of the game. The last two national champs, Virginia and Villanova, did not have a freshman among their top four scorers.

Arizona was eliminated from recent NCAA Tournaments by been-here-a-long-time players from Wichita State, Xavier and Buffalo.

That wasn’t anything new. Oregon was in the Elite Eight in 2007 because senior point guard Aaron Brooks became the best player in the Pac-10. Stanford sustained national relevance in the mid 2000s because over four years point guard Chris Hernandez, much like Payton Pritchard today, was often the difference between winning and losing, the most valuable player on the court.

Washington won the Pac-12 championship last year because senior Matisse Thybulle spent four years working on becoming one of the most effective defensive players in league history.

This isn’t a problem created by Miller. He has taken advantage of Arizona’s global recruiting platform to recruit the best of the best. How can you blame him for the pursuit of one-and-done standouts like Mannion, Nnaji and Markkanen instead of targeting Pritchard?