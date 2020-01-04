Greg Hansen: Wildcats play with energy, toughness after two-week break, wreck Sun Devils

Hurley described Nnaji’s 17-point, 11-rebound night as "ridiculous," a term meant as a compliment. The Sun Devils don’t have an inside source like Nnaji, and that’s going to be trouble for ASU in the final 17 Pac-12 games.

A lot of college basketball teams don’t easily make in-season adjustments; the most difficult variable in the basketball is getting high school superstars to share the ball and play as one. On Saturday, the Wildcats aced that test for one of the few times since opening the season.

Miller said he was worried about his team being receptive of a new way of basketball, but he could probably see it coming together in the extended practice time since losing to St. John’s.

“It was a good lesson for our team — that we have to play the right way,’’ he said. “Winning is incredibly hard. To our team’s credit, we’ve taken these 14 days between games and worked hard, gotten better. We’ve had a great attitude.’’

Freshman Josh Green seemed to find a new motor against the Sun Devils. He was in the go-go-go mode, not as a wreckless freshman but as a triggerman to the UA’s up-tempo pace. Green only attempted nine shots and scored 12 points, but he had two steals, blocked three shots and was a problem for the Sun Devils, start to finish.